Onyedinma still out but Hatters have attacking quartet fit for Royals trip

Carlton Morris is available for Luton's trip to Reading tomorrow night

​​Luton boss Rob Edwards has given Town supporters a boost by declaring all of his firepower will be available to him for tomorrow night’s trip to Reading.

The Hatters had looked like they would struggle in the attacking positions against a Royals side battling for survival, with Elijah Adebayo missing Saturday's 2-0 win at Rotherham United due to an ankle problem, a game in which both Carlton Morris (ankle) and Cauley Woodrow (dead leg) scored before going off themselves in the second half.

However, speaking during his press conference this afternoon, Edwards said: “Eli trained today, so he’s in the mix which is really good news for us.

”Carlton the same as well, so both of those two available and Cauley who came off with a knock, trained, so we’re in good shape at the top end of the pitch.”

There was also good news regarding Jordan Clark too, the midfielder having been absent since his late cameo in the 1-1 draw at Sunderland before the international break.

Edwards continued: “He’s in full training now.

"He’s ready and available, so that’s really good news for us.”

Meanwhile, giving an update on Fred Onyedinma, who has been missing from the match-day squad, his last involvement also coming at the Stadium of Light, Edwards said: “Fred’s training part sessions with us.

"He’ll hopefully be back within the next week or so, so that’s really good news for us.”

Although Luton are due to be without Reece Burke, Gabe Osho and Dan Potts for the trip to the Madejski Stadium, Edwards remained confident about the health of his squad going into the final four matches of the regular season, adding: “We’ve had little tweaks and knocks, things that have not been long term, but we’re just having to manage bodies.

"At this stage of the season, a lot of people are the same, where the lads are just playing on the edge because there have been so many games.

“Because we are at it, and we have to be, and we work really hard, the players always push themselves to the edge and sometimes just slightly breaking.

“We’ve got to be careful, but sometimes you can’t avoid that in a game though.

"You can’t tell someone to go easy in a game, they’re running through brick walls for each other.

"We’ve got to keep that going but understand that sometimes one or two of them just go over that edge.

“The good thing for us, the positive, is that no one is really long-term.