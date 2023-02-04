Having a fit-again Fred Onyedinma is a huge plus for the Hatters going into the second half of the season according to assistant boss Paul Trollop.

The 26-year-old had his first taste of match action after spending over three months on the sidelines with a groin injury when coming on against Grimsby for the final 15 minutes of the 2-2 FA Cup fourth round draw on Saturday.

He was then introduced for slightly longer during Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Cardiff, showing just why he can be a key player for the Hatters in the 20 minutes he received.

Fred Onyedinma looks to deliver a cross against Cardiff

Eager to get on the ball and take his man on, Onyedinma was a real threat on the right hand side, getting to the byline when possible and having one cross-shot turned away by visiting keeper Ryan Allsop.

The challenge for the former Millwall and Wycombe winger is to now turn those cameos into longer displays, although he won’t be rushed after so long out, as Trollope said: “It’s really a big boost, as his attributes are different to others in the squad.

“It was a wee bit frustrating when we first came in, we had two days’ training, we went to Dubai, then he had a problem in his pelvic area.

“We thought he’d be fit and ready to go when he started up again, but he wasn’t, so it’s great to have Fred back.

“I thought he made a big difference to the game on Tuesday night.

“He added a little bit of thrust, a little bit of pace into our attack and I’m pleased with his contribution.

