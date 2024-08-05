After last season’s relegation heart-break the Hatters are looking to bounce back at the first attempt.

But they drop back into a highly-competitive Championship with last season’s fellow relegated sides Sheffield United and Burnley and last season’s Championship elite in Leeds United, West Brom, Middlesborough and Coventry City also gunning for a step up to the Premier League.

And, ahead of the Hatters’ season-opener at home to Burnley, the OPTA supercomputer has taken a look at every team’s predicted finishing position.

It gives Rob Edwards’ side a 16.7% chance of winning automatic promotion.

The Opta supercomputer simulated the 2024-25 EFL Championship season 10,000 times to see how it believed the campaign may pan out. But predicting the Championship is a tough job, with the English second tier being one of the most unpredictable and exciting leagues around.

To show the potential craziness of the Championship season, 23 of the 24 teams won the title at least once in the Opta supercomputer’s 2024-25 simulations – Plymouth Argyle the only team failing to do so – while Leeds United were the the only side to never finish bottom. Compare this to our current Premier League season predictions, where our projections see only nine teams win the title at least once across the 10,000 simulated seasons.

Here is where the Supercomputer thinks the Hatters will finish and how many points they would get in an average season. We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.