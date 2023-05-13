Luton boss Rob Edwards has named Gabe Osho in defence and Jordan Clark in midfield for this evening's play-off semi-final first leg clash at Sunderland.

Osho keeps his place from last Monday's goalless draw with Hull City, Sonny Bradley dropping out of the squad, while Clark is alongside Marvelous Nakamba and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu in the centre of the pitch

Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo are upfront, as expected, as before the game, Edwards knows the pressure is on, saying: “I want the players to enjoy it, I’m going to tell myself to, but I will feel anxiety and I will feel pressure and I will feel all those things because that’s natural.

Town defender Gabe Osho

"I think it’s all right showing that, talking about that and airing it, as they are big occasions for us.

"We are human beings, it’s hard to tuck emotions away, so it is big for us.

"But I want it to bring out the best in us and I think on the big occasions so far this season we have seen the best of us in the big games."

On whether he will dream of the top flight in just three games time, Edwards added: “I try and think about the next game and not the bigger picture at the moment.

"I’m aware of where we’re at and what it could mean, but there’s a job to do and I think we’ve done that pretty well as a group, as staff, as players as well.

“I like to dream and I’ve been open with that, that’s where I want to be.

"I’m ambitious, I know our players do as well.

"I don’t think there’s anything wrong with saying that and thinking about it and dreaming about it, but there’s one thing thinking about it and dreaming about it and there’s another thing doing it.

"We’ve got to try and put that into action, but we’ve got a very good team stood in our way.

"If we do get through that one we’ll have another very good team stood in our way again, so there’s lots to do before that, but it’s really exciting times.”

Black Cats: Nathan Patterson, Pierre Ekwah, Joe Galhardt, Luke O'Nien, Patrick Roberts, Trai Hume, Lynden Gooch (C), Alex Pritchard, Daniel Neil, Jack Clarke, Amad Diallo.

Subs: Alex Bass, Isaac Lihadji, Abdoullah Ba, Joe Anderson, Edouard Michut, Ellis Taylor, Niall Huggins.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.