Town defender Gabe Osho

Luton defender Gabe Osho wants to make sure the Hatter approach their potential FA Cup fourth round banana skin against Grimsby Town ‘correctly’ this afternoon.

Town go into the contest against the Mariners as very much the favourites to progress, their opponents sitting 16th in League Two, and thumped 5-0 at Swindon in their last contest two weeks ago.

However, they are bringing 1,500 fans to Kenilworth Road in the hope of securing their fourth upset of the competition already, having knocked out League One sides Plymouth ARgyle, Cambridge United and Burton Albion to reach this stage.

Osho was part of Luton’s fine run to the fifth round last season, starting in the 3-2 defeat to Chelsea at Kenilworth Road, a game in which the hosts had led twice through Reece Burke and Harry Cornick, only for the Stamford Bridge club’s extra quality to come through in the second period.

He knows a Premier League club is the carrot being dangled in front of his side, although said: “It’s a chance for sure, but as Luton we know what it’s like to be a lower league team and come up against teams that are probably favourites.

“We know it can be a tricky one, so we won’t take anything for granted, but we do want to get into that hat for the next round as that’s when we got Chelsea last year in the fifth round.

“We want to get the biggest teams we can, so we have to make sure we do Saturday correctly.”

Luton go into the game on the back of a fine 2-0 win at Wigan last weekend, the third time they had played the Latics already this year, a contest that Osho played the opening hour of before going off with a dead leg.

Town made an ideal start with Harry Cornick on target early on, pressurising Steven Caulker into a mistake and then netting his first league goal of the campaign.

Elijah Adebayo sealed the three points in the second period, on target for the third successive game, as Osho added: “The early goal really, really helped.

"Normally in the games we’ve played against them, maybe they’ve gone in front or we haven’t quite got the goal early enough, so it becomes a bit tight and a bit scrappy.

"We were really happy with the early goal and I think that built a platform for us to get a second and make it a bit more comfortable.

“When we got the opening goal, for the rest of the half they applied a lot of pressure, probably more than they had done in the previous games, but we were well prepared for that, the work that we did in preparation for this game really helped us.

“After the first game, we couldn’t really do that much more detail about the opposition players as we’ve already played against them.

