Osho determined to be ready to take his chance for the Hatters

Gabe Osho celebrates scoring his first goal for the Hatters at Cardiff on Tuesday night - pic: Getty Images

Town defender Gabe Osho is determined to be ready to take his chance if and when he gets the call to return to the Hatters’ starting line-up.

The 24-year-old had begun three out of the first four league games for Luton this season, before missing out for the 2-0 victory at Swansea, with Tom Lockyer taking his place.

He was introduced on the hour mark in the 2-0 win, but the clean sheet meant that Lockyer kept his spot for the next two games, looking solid in the middle of a back three containing Dan Potts and Reece Burke.

Osho was an unused sub in the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United, as he was on the bench again at Cardiff on Tuesday night, before appearing early in the second half for the already booked Luke Freeman, going on to score within six minutes of his arrival, turning home James Bree’s free kick for a first ever Luton goal.

The former Reading youngster had no qualms about missing out though, but wants to make sure he is ready to step up when the chance arises, saying: “That’s why the squad is there, so everyone can come in when necessary and if the team is doing well, keeping clean sheets and winning games, then the team will stay will the same.

“If there’s a little drop off then there might be a change and everyone’s always ready to come in and be at the same level or better.

“The manager has recruited some brilliant payers and we have a really good squad now so everyone’s going to be utilised and that’s what the squad is for.

“Everyone trains like they're about to play in the next game anyway, so everyone’s ready to go and step in whenever necessary.

"That's what the squad’s for.”

Boss Nathan Jones admitted it had been harsh to leave Osho out of the side with the defender having done nothing wrong during the opening matches, as he continued: “They all do well, whichever one I put in.

"Gabe was unlucky, but I went with Lockyer because he’s a Cardiff fan playing at Swansea and I felt I could get out a performance out of him.

“That was excellent and then he was excellent against Sheffield United, so we’ve gone in and done it again.

“Gabe, I'm delighted for him (to score) as he's been unlucky to come out of the side.

“We rested him because of the injury he had last year and then to do three 90s, we just sometimes have feeling about things.

“Lockyer, we kept him in and it’s at Gabe’s expense, but it’s a long season.

"We’re six, seven games into the season and there's a long way to go.

“It might be different on Saturday as we’ve got to go again, 90 minutes, after travelling, so we’ll see.”

Osho has been deployed in both defence and as a holding midfielder once more so far this term, the latter when coming off the bench in both Wales victories, but doesn’t mind whereabouts he is placed on the pitch, adding: “The gaffer utilises me wherever he thinks is necessary.

“We had to see out the game (at Cardiff) and defend a lot so I came in and just did what I could for the team.