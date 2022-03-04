Osho doesn't expect Luton's mentality to change despite the Hatters moving into the Championship top six

Gabe Osho finds a pass against Chelsea in midweek

Town midfielder Gabe Osho doesn’t expect there to be any change in his side’s mentality despite climbing into the play-off places for the first time this season when beating Derby County 1-0 on Saturday.

The victory saw Luton leapfrog both Sheffield United and Middlesbrough, who they travel to tomorrow, and sit in sixth place.

It means that with 13 games to go, the Hatters now find themselves in a position of trying to keep their place above the dotted line, rather than chasing it as they have been for the majority of the season.

It won’t change anything for Osho though, as he said: “Not for me personally, this is the first time we’ve been there and I know we have two games in hand over a couple of teams, but I don’t think it’s going to change our methods.

“The manager definitely won’t let us change the way we play and it just gives us more belief that we can go on and get into the play-offs.

“We just have to win every single game we play and I think everyone in the changing room believes we can do that now, day in day out.

“It’s good, we are aware that we are in the top six, but everyone’s just focusing on game in, game out, trying to win the games and we’ll see where we end up at the end of the season.”

It was the same for fellow defender Kal Naismith too, as on whether he feels under any extra pressure given Luton's rise up the table in recent weeks, he continued: "I don’t feel it, the goal remains the same.

"We want to keep winning games, we know what we want to do.

"We know we’re one of the top sides, even when we were outside the top six.

“We’ve played all these teams and we know we’re one of the top teams when we perform to our level.

“It’s just about us, staying on it, training hard every day and trying to improve every day. I don’t think it changes, where we are in the league.

“We’ve got another big game next week and we’ll ty to get as many points on the board as we can."

Luton’s ninth win out of 13 on Saturday was built on the bedrock of another clean sheet, Town’s sixth in that run, and their 13th of the season in total.

Osho, who has switched between defence and central midfield recently, was quick to highlight the solid nature of the side, adding: “It’s brilliant that we have the base to go out every single game and know we’re going to be hard to break down and hard to score against.

“Knowing that we’re going to have periods of the game where we are on top, if we can score in those periods, we give ourselves a good chance.

“We have that kind of resolve in the team that we’ve just got to be hard to beat first and from there we’ve just got to be building on things, and then chances start to come.

“At the start of the game, even when we’re not as fluent as we want to be, we seem to dig in and keep a clean sheet.”

One thing that Osho wants his side to improve on in is their first half goal return, as from the last seven league fixtures, they have netted just once in the opening 45 minutes.

That came against Barnsley some four matches ago, although to balance that out, Luton have managed seven goals in the second period, registering to five victories, as the ex-Reading youngster added: "Going into the last 13 games of the season, we’re going to need to do better in the first half of games.

"But the manager is rallying us at half time and the fans are getting behind us.