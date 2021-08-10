Osho happy as Luton show their 'nasty' side during United victory

Hatters defender Gabe Osho

Luton defender Gabe Osho felt his side delivered on the aims of becoming a ‘nasty’ team in the Championship this season during their opening day 3-0 victory over Peterborough United on Saturday.

Elijah Adebayo netted a towering header in the first half to make it 1-0, before the Hatters went for the jugular after the break, Harry Cornick and Fred Onyedinma converting from close range to earn a comfortable three points.

With the hosts dominant for long periods, especially on the wings, Osho said: “This is what we worked on for the last six weeks, being on the front foot, really getting at teams, especially when they come here, being such a nasty team to play against.

“It was really good we were able to do that, we've just got to build on it from now.

“It doesn’t really get much better than that as a first day either.

“Playing in front of the fans is one thing, but then to deliver a 3-0 win on the first day is amazing, so it was just a great feeling.”

It wasn’t just those on the pitch who played their part, but in the stands too as buoyed on by a red-hot atmosphere from the Kenilworth Road faithful, with 10,000 fans allowed back inside the stadium for the first time since February 2020, the hosts simply thrived on the occasion.