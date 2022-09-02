Osho praises the Hatters for keeping him 'sane' during injury nightmare

Gabe Osho celebrates scoring at Cardiff in midweek - pic: Getty Images

Hatters defender Gabe Osho has thanked the Hatters for keeping him ‘sane’ during the injury nightmare that ended his season prematurely last term.

After breaking into the side over the course of the campaign, the 24-year-old was in terrific form when gaining a regular spot at the end of January, as following the 2-1 home win over January, he started 10 of the next 11 games.

Giving a stand-out display in the 1-0 win at Swansea, Osho then had to repeatedly go again due to a raft of injuries and unavailability within the Luton squad, as he was one of the few to remain in the much-changed side that boss Nathan Jones selected to face Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round.

Remaining in the team for the trip to Middlesbrough for the next match on March 5, with 39 minutes gone at the Riverside Stadium, the former Reading youngster went down injured after a collision with Matt Crooks and the subsequent hamstring injury sustained meant he was ruled out for the remaining 14 games, including both play-off matches too.

Discussing his time on the sidelines, Osho said: “Last season ended not great for me.

“It was painful, really painful physically and obviously mentally, but everyone at the club was brilliant with me, just keeping me sane almost, so I’m happy to be back out there.

"It was a long injury, but I had a good pre-season, I was working a lot over the off season, so it feels like it’s paying off now.

"I’m staying fit and strong, so hopefully that can continue.”

Although Osho began the season in the starting XI for the Hatters, playing three of the opening four Championship matches, he has been on the bench for the last three games.

The 24-year-old has been called upon to make an impact in two of them, none more so than when scoring in Town’s 2-1 win at Cardiff City on Tuesday night, his first goal for the club.

Reflecting on the performance, which saw Town make it seven points from nine and climb into the top half of the table, Osho said: “It was good to build on the win from two weeks ago against Swansea, with a good result against Sheff U, and this, another great performance.

“It was a typical away Luton performance.

“We had a lot of them last year.

"If we can win away from home we always have a good chance, especially with our home record, so everyone’s happy.”

Osho wasn’t the only game-changer to make his mark either, with Fred Onyedinma introduced for Reece Burke at half time, and within a matter of minutes, had raced to the by-line to set up Luke Freeman who broke the deadlock.

His team-mate said: “I don't think everyone had sat down from half time when he came on and put in a great ball, but that’s what the squad is for.

"Everyone has different qualities they can provide through the game, so that’s what Fred provided.”

Although Luton had gone through a difficult start to the campaign results-wise, with no wins in their first four fixtures, Osho hadn’t felt there was too much wrong with the efforts his side were putting in, barring the disappointing defeat at Bristol City.

He added: “The performances in the first three games weren't too bad.

"We had a little blip against Bristol and the manager just said, let’s get back to what we were and the quality we brought in will show.

"That’s what has happened for the last three games.

“Everyone’s happy, everyone just wants to keep the momentum going.