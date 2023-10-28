Osho reveals having to watch Luton's Premier League start has been the toughest time of his career

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town defender Gabe Osho has described being unable to feature in the Hatters start to life in the Premier League as the toughest period of his career to date.

The 25-year-old played a huge part in Luton reaching the top flight last term, with 30 appearances in the Championship, as he scored crucial goals against fierce rivals Watford, and then the semi-final second leg victory over Sunderland.

He also featured for 112 minutes in the play-off final with Coventry, before being substitute and having to watch Rob Edwards' side triumph on penalties.

Town defender Gabe Osho's last action for the Hatters in the play-off final at Wembley - pic: Liam Smith

That clash at Wembley just over five months ago was the last time Osho had set foot on a pitch in a first team encounter though, sidelined by a knee injury ever since until he was named on the bench for last weekend’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

An hour against Notts County for the U21s followed this week, as he now hopes to be involved for the trip to Aston Villa tomorrow and make what would be his maiden outing at the highest tier of English football.

Speaking to the club’s official website about his time out, Osho said: “It’s been hard, really hard.

"Having been part of last season, getting this club into the Premier League and then having to watch the first nine games helpless, it has been tough.

“It’s probably been the most difficult time of my career to be honest.

"Rehab was really slow and I had to wait and be patient.

“Credit to everyone who has helped me, the staff were amazing to get on top of everything.

"Of course, it would have been ideal for me had we beaten Exeter (in the Carabao Cup) to have another game to get back into the rhythm but I’m looking forward to get up to full speed as quickly as possible.

“The first game back was weird as I felt nervous – I mean the night before I was looking up the names of Notts County’s reserve team players!

“However, it was good to be back out there, ease those nerves and now I can build on this to get back in the team and make a difference.”

With Osho having watched from the stands so far, he got a close up view on just what the difference in levels were like at the City Ground when Town hit back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with the Reds on Saturday.

He now wants to taste the action first hand too, adding: “It was great, when you’re on the bench the game seems to go so fast when you’re not involved.

"However, the boys were brilliant, Saturday was a great experience, especially to see them claw it back and now I want to be a part of it from the pitch now.

“The Premier League definitely seems faster when you’re watching games in the flesh, especially the movement of players, so it’s something I’m looking forward to being a part of now.