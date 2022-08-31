Osho 'scared' he was going to miss his opportunity to score a first Luton goal in Cardiff triumph

Gabe Osho volleys home his first ever goal for the Hatters at Cardiff in midweek - pic: Getty Images

Town defender Gabe Osho admitted he was petrified had had missed the target when realising he was in the perfect position to turn home James Bree’s free kick for his first goal in Luton colours during the Hatters’ 2-1 win at Cardiff on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old had only been on the pitch for six minutes when half time substitute Fred Onyedinma was fouled by the right hand touch-line.

Bree then stepped up and delivered an absolutely magnificent cross into the area, which saw three visiting players left unmarked to attack it.

Dan Potts couldn’t get anything on his header, but Osho and Tom Lockyer had been left all alone at the back post in which to do so, the former Reading youngster just beating the Welsh international to prod over the line and double his side’s advantage on the night.

Bluebirds boss Steve Morison felt it should have been disallowed for offside, but speaking afterwards, Osho said: “It was an amazing ball, literally, I just had to tap it in and I was so scared it was going wide, but it was a good feeling to score my first goal for the club so I’m delighted.

“He (Lockyer) was on my shoulder, I was just saying ‘stay there for a second!’

“I just had to try and hold him off to get there but it was all in the delivery really, Breesy puts so much practice in over the week it was good for it to come off.

“There was literally a queue of us at the back post, we just saw the ball coming and it was easier to miss really.”

Boss Nathan Jones continued: “I’m delighted for him as he’s been unlucky to come out of the side.

"We rested him because of the injury he had last year and then to do three 90s, we just sometimes have feeling about things in Lockyer, so we kept him in and it’s at Gabe’s expense.

"But it’s a long season, we’re six, seven games into the season and there’s a long way to go.”

Osho had only ever managed one goal previously in his career, that come when on loan at Rochdale from the Hatters in April 2021, climbing highest to head home a long throw from about eight yards out.

He is now looking to try to become slightly more of a regular on the scoresheet, adding: “Yes, that is the second of my career.

"I think the combined distance of those goals are about six yards, so you’d take them whatever way they come, but I need to start adding some more goals now.