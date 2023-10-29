Osho starts with Barkley recalled as Luton make three changes for Villa trip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hatters defender Gabe Osho has been handed his Premier League debut after being named in the starting line-up against Aston Villa this afternoon, one of three changes made by Luton boss Rob Edwards.

The centre half comes in for Reece Burke who suffered a hamstring injury against Nottingham Forest recently.

Issa Kabore and former Villa midfielder Ross Barkley were both also recalled, with Tahith Chong and Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu dropping to the bench.

Gabe Osho is back in the starting line-up at Aston Villa - pic: Liam Smith

Villa: Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Douglas Luiz, John McGinnn (C), Ollie Watkins, Lucas Digne, Pau, Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo, Boubacar Kamara.

Subs: Rob Olsen, Diego Carlos, Youri Tielemans, Bertrand Traore, Calum Chambers, Clement Lenglet, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Tim Iroegbunam,

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kabore, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Teden Mengi, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Ross Barkley, Jacob Brown, Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris.