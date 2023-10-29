News you can trust since 1891
Osho starts with Barkley recalled as Luton make three changes for Villa trip

Premier League: Aston Villa v Luton Town
By Mike Simmonds
Published 29th Oct 2023, 13:17 GMT
Hatters defender Gabe Osho has been handed his Premier League debut after being named in the starting line-up against Aston Villa this afternoon, one of three changes made by Luton boss Rob Edwards.

The centre half comes in for Reece Burke who suffered a hamstring injury against Nottingham Forest recently.

Issa Kabore and former Villa midfielder Ross Barkley were both also recalled, with Tahith Chong and Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu dropping to the bench.

Gabe Osho is back in the starting line-up at Aston Villa - pic: Liam Smith
Gabe Osho is back in the starting line-up at Aston Villa - pic: Liam Smith

Villa: Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Douglas Luiz, John McGinnn (C), Ollie Watkins, Lucas Digne, Pau, Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo, Boubacar Kamara.

Subs: Rob Olsen, Diego Carlos, Youri Tielemans, Bertrand Traore, Calum Chambers, Clement Lenglet, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Tim Iroegbunam,

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kabore, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Teden Mengi, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Ross Barkley, Jacob Brown, Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris.

Subs: Tim Krul, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Tahith Chong, Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu, Ryan Giles, Andros Townsend, Joe Johnson, Jayde Luker.

