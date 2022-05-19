Osho wants to go a 'step further' with Luton next season

Town defender Gabe Osho during Luton's victory over Derby County earlier in the season

Luton’s Gabe Osho has targeted going even further with the Hatters next season after a fantastic campaign that saw the Hatters finish sixth in the table and reaching the Championships play-off this season.

The 23-year-old, who signed in November 2020, spending time out on loan with Rochdale and Yeovil last term, was in manager Nathan Jones’ plans from the start back in August, playing six of Town's first nine games.

Following the 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth in September, he only started two of Luton's next 16 Championship matches, before returning to the team for the 2-1 win over Bristol City on January 25.

Some sparkling displays saw him begin 10 of the Hatters’ next 11 league and cup matches, as he was really cementing himself in Town’s Championship first team.

However, a hamstring injury in the first half at Middlesbrough back in early March saw Osho’s season finished, as Luton missed his versatility badly, particularly with Luke Berry, Jordan Clark, Pelly-Ruddock, Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley and Tom Lockyer all spending various periods of time out too.

Despite that, Nathan Jones’ men still managed to secure a play-off spot, unable to reach the final at Wembley, beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Huddersfield.

Osho, who is now back in light training, urged the Hatters to build on their success when the new season starts up in late July, tweeting: “Been a pleasure to be a part of the team this season!

"We achieved something unexpected but we want to go a step further next.

"Thanks for all the support you gave us this season, can’t wait to see you in a couple months @LutonTown.”

The Hatters faithful are clearly looking forward to Osho returning as well, with plenty of responses to his tweet on social media.

