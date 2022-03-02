Osho: We won't be scared of Champions League holders and World Club Cup winners Chelsea

Gabe Osho gets stuck in against Swansea City recently

Town defender Gabe Osho insists there is no reason for his side to be scared of facing Premier League giants Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round this evening.

The Blues head to the game fresh from losing the Carabao Cup final on penalties to Liverpool at the weekend, to end their hopes of winning the quadruple.

However, they have already added to an impressive trophy cabinet this term, winning the World Club Cup by beating Palmeiras 2-1 out in the United Arab Emirates last month and are also the current Champions League holders too.

Despite their glittering array of silverware, Osho said: “It’s going to be a brilliant occasion, them coming here and being at Kenilworth Road.

“It’s going to be very, very lively, so we’ll just take every game as it comes, I know it’s a cliche, but that’s what we’ll do.

“We’re not scared, obviously we’ll respect what they’ve achieved, but the game’s the game.

“It’s 90 minutes, 11 players against 11 players, it doesn’t really matter what they’ve done prior to that when it comes to the game.

“It’s going to be a very, very good game and I’m sure they’re not going to be used to what is going to come at them on Wednesday but we’ll just attack the game as we do every game.”

Although he is determined not to overawed by any of the Blues side he will come up against if selected, there is one player in the visiting ranks who Osho looks up to, as he added: “I’m a big fan of Thiago Silva, he’s a brilliant player.

“There’ll be no respect shown during the game though, we’ll be doing everything we can to win and be as physical as we can to win the game.”