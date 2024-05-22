Out of contract Luton keeper is hoping to sign a new deal with the Hatters

James Shea appeals for a goal kick on his Premier League debut against Fulham - pic: Liam Smith

Experienced stopper would like to remain at Kenilworth Road

​Long-serving Luton keeper James Shea would love to extend his stay at Kenilworth Road after confirming his contract will expire this summer.

​The 32-year-old made his first ever appearance in the Premier League on Sunday, when he came on for the final 15 minutes of the 4-2 defeat against Fulham. It was the 108th outing of his Town career for the former Arsenal and AFC Wimbledon stopper, who has been with the club since the summer of 2017, winning the Golden Glove award when Luton sealed the League One title in 2019.

Although he has been third choice this term behind Thomas Kaminski and Tim Krul, Shea wants to carry on with the club, as speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio, he said: “I’ve loved every single minute here. I’m up at the end of the season but we'll see what happens. I’m hoping I’m here, but until something is signed, sealed and delivered, you just never know."

Although Shea could face even more competition from Jack Walton, who helped Dundee United win the Scottish Championship during his loan spell this season, boss Rob Edwards appears keen on keeping the popular keeper at Kenilworth Road, saying: “It’s something that’s ongoing. We’ve had some good discussions, he knows what I think. I don’t want to say too much at the moment, but I’m hopeful.”

​After being released by the Gunner in 2013, Shea had to rebuild his career with Needham Market and Harrow Borough in the Isthmian League, which made his top flight debut all the more sweeter at the weekend. He was keen to thank both Krul and Kaminski for their parts in making it happen too, the Belgian international missing out on playing every single minute of the top flight season for Shea to get his chance, continuing: “I’m not going to lie, I did mention it to Pilks (Kevin Pilkington, goalkeeper coach) earlier on in the week, is there any chance I could get a little 10 minutes here or there?

"To be fair Tim’s been on it, Tim’s been amazing and Thomas, they’ve both been on it, pushing me to play, saying we want you to so I can’t thank them enough. I was pleased for Thomas to start every single game and I can’t thank him enough to accept me coming on for the last 15 minutes. It would have been massive for him to play every single minute in the Premier League but that just sums Thomas up as a person. He was more worried about me if I’m honest and to make sure I got on, he was brilliant. I can’t thank the gaffer enough for putting me on for 15 minutes too, I loved it.”

Shea was also roared on to the field by the supporters, who continually chanted ‘Luton’s number one’ to him, while he got one of the biggest ovations when making a terrific save from Tom Cairney’s 20-yard drive that was dipping under the bar. On the reaction from the Kenilworth Road faithful, and his team-mates too, a number going over to him before he took his position between the posts, he said: “It was unbelievable, I wasn’t expecting it if I’m honest, but I can’t thank the fans enough.

"The reception they gave me, the support they showed me as I came on, singing my name, it’s something I'll never forget. One thing that was special for me was how the boys were with me when I came on. They high-fived me, coming up to me after the game, congratulating me, so for them to be so happy for me just means the world to me.”

Although Shea’s and Luton’s experience in the Premier League has been a fleeting one, relegated back to the Championship after just a season in the top flight, he backed the Hatters to be challenging to return to the big time next season, adding: “Honestly, I really do feel we can go again if we can keep the core of the group together.