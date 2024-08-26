Out of favour Hatters midfielder reportedly closing in on reunion with ex-Luton boss at Charlton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Campbell could be heading to the Valley

Out of favour Luton midfielder Allan Campbell is reportedly close to signing for League One Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old hasn’t featured for the Hatters since the 2-0 Championship play-off semi-final second leg win over Sunderland back in May 2023, as he spent last term on loan with Championship outfit Millwall, but only played 12 times for the Lions, his last appearance in December 2023, when coming off the bench in a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back at Kenilworth Road this summer, boss Rob Edwards made it clear that the Scottish international could look for a new club, as speaking ahead of the campaign, he said: “Al will be moving on. Allan’s an amazing professional and a brilliant guy, but he needs to get his career going again and get playing football as well. They’re difficult decisions. We always try to do things with the club’s best interests at heart and always in a way where there’s got to be a human side to it.”

Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell could be heading to Charlton Athletic - pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

Football Insider has now reported that Campbell, who has played 86 times for Luton, scoring seven goals, has passed a medical with the Addicks, with the deal set to be confirmed soon. The move will reunite him with former Town boss Nathan Jones, who brought him to England from Motherwell in the summer of 2021.

After heading south, Jones had said about the terrier-like midfielder: “He’s one of the best young midfield players in Scotland, athletic and hungry for success. He’s one that I’m sure will be a fans’ favourite at Kenilworth Road. From the moment I met him I knew he was serious about his football, and we like individuals like that. He had a lot of interest, so we’re delighted he’s chosen to join us.”