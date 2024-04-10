Outpouring of emotion for Morris after he sealed a 90th minute victory for Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Luton striker Carlton Morris admitted he felt an outpouring of emotion after scoring Town’s last-gasp winner during Saturday’s massive 2-1 Premier League victory over AFC Bournemouth.

The striker, who had already been denied by a brilliant save from Cherries keeper Neto and hit the outside of the post, outmuscled his marker to volley home Cauley Woodrow’s inviting cross and seal the Hatters’ first win in 11 games, to give their survival hopes a huge boost. Having checked to see if he was offside or not, Morris then let it all out when celebrating in front of the Town fans, and was close to tears when, following six minutes of injury time, the final whistle was blown to seal a much-needed victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking afterwards, he said: “There were a lot of things coming into that. Personally for me and for the team, how big it is, and wearing the armband at the moment I want to show this team how much it means to me. It’s all good saying all the right things, but putting the words into action is a big thing for me. I hadn’t scored in five games, I had two earlier chances in the game which I didn’t think I could have done much better with, one great save and then one off the post.

"You always think VAR is going to get involved to be honest, that’s part and parcel of the game now, you’ve just got to enjoy the moment and then hope for the best. Just get that win for the fans, who have been in our corner every week no matter what the results are, so to give them that moment was big for me."

Such is their impressive nature at scoring late goals throughout the campaign, having done so in their last home game against Nottingham Forest to earn a 1-1 draw too, Morris knew his side would never just accept defeat once the Cherries had broken the deadlock. He added: “Never quit, that’s part of what got us here, our character, we’ll show it to the end of every game and not give up.