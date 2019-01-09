‘Outstanding’ Berry praised after first start

Town boss Nathan Jones felt midfielder Luke Berry was ‘outstanding’ after making his first start for over nine months at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The 26-year-old suffered a horrific dislocated ankle and fractured fibula when he last took to the field from the off at Colchester on March 30.

However, after some regular appearances from the bench in recent weeks, he was in for Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu at Hillsborough on Saturday lasting 82 minutes, as Jones said: “He’s been chomping at the bit. Pelly’s had big, big shifts and he needed a rest, because he was ill the other day but still played 90 minutes and went through it.

“He hasn’t trained since, so it was the right time to bring Berry in and we need to know if Berry is going to be at it.

“He showed it, as he looked like he hasn’t been out.

“To come in against the calibre of opposition, I thought he was outstanding and fair play to him.”

Team-mate Danny Hylton said: “It’s like a new signing to have him back, properly fit and available now, as you forget how good Bezza is.

“He’s been missing for such a long period of time, you forget how big a player he was for us.

“It’s great, and a good amount of minutes under his belt, so he’ll get stronger and fitter and we’ll see the best of Luke Berry back in the team.”

Meanwhile, keeper James Shea added: “It’s absolutely brilliant, not just for Bez, for the whole team, as it’s like having another player and he was brilliant today.

“He was everywhere, I don’t know how he’s doing it, he just runs and runs and runs.

“It’s great to have him back, he’s a great person, great to be around and just another great player to add to the squad.”