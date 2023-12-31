Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ‘overwhelmed’ Luton defender Tom Lockyer has spoken for the first time to praise the ‘heroic actions’ of those involved in saving his life after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch against AFC Bournemouth earlier this month.

The 29-year-old collapsed on the field around the hour mark at the Vitality Stadium on December 10, with Cherries midfielder Philip Billing quickly alerting those on the sidelines to the severity of the problem. With paramedics and staff from both clubs rushing on to the pitch to administer CPR, Lockyer received lengthy treatment, before thankfully being well enough to be taken to hospital.

Since then he has had surgery to have an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) fitted, similar to Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen, but although the Danish international has been able to resume playing, the Welsh international, who had an operation to correct an atrial fibrillation in May, remains unsure what the future will hold for him personally.

Writing on Instagram, Lockyer praised those who have made sure he is able to begin his recovery, saying: “I would just like to say that I am doing very well and feeling very much myself after the cardiac arrest I suffered in Bournemouth. The reason I’m doing so well is all down to the heroic actions of the players, staff, doctors and paramedics. I feel thankful that this happened to me surrounded by these heroes. They saved my life. I will never forget what you did for me.

“While I’m sad not to be involved, I feel full of pride watching the boys carry on the battle without me. The fighting spirit I’ve seen in the last three games has given me a much needed lift. I will be doing whatever I can in whichever ways are possible to help the Gaffer and the Club. In what capacity that is remains to be decided as I’m due to meet with specialists in the new year.

"I cannot stress enough how important it is for as many people as possible to know CPR. It literally saves lives, like mine. Please check out the British Heart Foundation website for basics or get yourself on a course. You just never know when you might need it.”

Since the incident, messages of support have flooded in for the Welsh international, with a minute’s applause held during the 1-0 victory over Newcastle recently. On the response, Lockyer added: “I have been overwhelmed by the support that I have received and thank you all for your messages, letters, gifts and well wishes. Seeing the banners at the ground and hearing my name being sung really did mean a lot to me and my family.

Luton defender Tom Lockyer - pic: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images