Page: It's a 'great story' to call Luton defender Lockyer up to Wales squad

Wales boss Rob Page has spoken of the ‘great story’ in being able to recall Luton defender Tom Lockyer to the squad for the upcoming matches against Korea Republic and Latvia later this month.

The 26-year-old had been due to feature in the Welsh 25-man party for the European Championship 2024 qualifying matches against Armenia and Turkey back in June.

However, he then collapsed on the pitch during the Hatters’ play-off final victory over Coventry City at Wembley, rushed to hospital where he underwent heart surgery.

Town defender Tom Lockyer - pic: Liam Smith

Lockyer has now recovered to play every minute of Town’s first two Premier League games this term and had the opening half of the 3-2 Carabao Cup second round win over Gillingham on Tuesday evening.

Having proved his fitness, Page has now recalled the centre half to the squad for the friendly against Korea Republic next Thursday and the Euro 2024 qualifying trip to Latvia on Monday, September 11.

Lockyer is now hoping for a first cap in over two years, as the head coach said: “It's a great story.

"We all watched the events unfold in the play off final, we were all concerned, but there has been nothing but positivity since that day.

"He has had some great news, he is back to normal and is now playing in the Premier League, which is unbelievable for him as well.

"It was the uncertainty surrounding it, I think we all watched it live.

"I certainly watched it live and tried to rewind it a couple of times to see what actually happened.

“Because of the manner in which it took place, it was a little bit worrying, but thankfully everything’s back to normal for him.

"It is always going to be a challenge when you get promoted to the Premier League, Luton have done really well to be where they are at with the resources they have available to them.

"But for him personally he should be very proud of how he has recovered after it.

"A dream for him was to play in the Premier League and he has achieved that.