Palmer starts and Adebayo is recalled as Hatters boss makes seven changes from Chelsea defeat for Boro clash

On-loan goalkeeper Alex Palmer has gone straight into the Luton side for their clash at fellow Championship play-off rivals Middlesbrough this afternoon, with striker Elijah Adebayo recalled too.

The 25-year-old stopper was signed only yesterday from second tier rivals West Bromwich Albion on an emergency seven day loan due to injuries to Jed Steer and James Shea, which left Town with just Harry Isted remaining, one of seven changes boss Nathan Jones has made from the FA Cup fifth round defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday night.