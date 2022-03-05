Palmer starts and Adebayo is recalled as Hatters boss makes seven changes from Chelsea defeat for Boro clash
Championship: Middlesbrough v Luton
On-loan goalkeeper Alex Palmer has gone straight into the Luton side for their clash at fellow Championship play-off rivals Middlesbrough this afternoon, with striker Elijah Adebayo recalled too.
The 25-year-old stopper was signed only yesterday from second tier rivals West Bromwich Albion on an emergency seven day loan due to injuries to Jed Steer and James Shea, which left Town with just Harry Isted remaining, one of seven changes boss Nathan Jones has made from the FA Cup fifth round defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday night.
James Bree, Kal Naismith, Danny Hylton, Allan Campbell and Cameron Jerome were also included too as the Hatters look to move back into the play-off places this afternoon.
Boro: Joe Lumley, Anternee Dijksteel, Neil Taylor, Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier, Jonny Howson ©, Paddy McNair, Matt Crooks, Aaron Connolly, Isaiah Jones, Folarin Balogun.
Subs: Andraz Sporar, Lee Peltier, Duncan Watmore, Sol Bamba, Marc Bola, Josh Coburn, Luke Daniels.
Hatters: Alex Palmer, James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Tom Lockyer, Reece Burke, Kal Naismith (C), Gabe Osho, Allan Campbell, Danny Hylton, Cameron Jerome, Elijah Adebayo.
Subs: Harry Isted, Robert Snodgrass, Jordan Clark, Peter Kioso, Harry Cornick, Henri Lansbury, Luke Berry.
Referee: Dean Whitestone.