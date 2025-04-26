Pandemonium at Kenilworth Road as Baptiste wins it for Luton in the 90th minute

Shandon Baptiste celebrates scoring the winner for Luton against Coventry City - pic: Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Championship: Luton Town 1 Coventry City 0

Wherever he goes from now on, then if Town stay up on the final game of the season, midfielder Shandon Baptiste won’t ever have to buy a drink in Bedfordshire again.

Neither will Sky Blues defender Luis Binks for that matter, who became the 2024-25 version of Fankaty Dabo for his efforts in ensuring the Hatters’ climbed out of the bottom three this afternoon. With both sides having gone down to 10 men, Coventry on 12 minutes and Town midway through the second period, and the clock about to tick into 90, it looked like Town would be heading to West Bromwich Albion next weekend with their future out of their hands once more.

However, and I pity those who don’t like football, that all changed in the blink of an eye. A long ball was pumped into the box, Sky Blues keeper Bradley Collins, who, bar his timewasting antics, had been excellent, came charging off his line, Stuart Moore style. He only managed in colliding with his own defender Liam Kitching, who went down looking for a foul, as the ball dropped to Baptiste some 30 yards from goal.

The midfielder, who has endured a season blighted by injury, managed to get his shot on target, only for Binks to have taken up a position to clear the danger and leave Baptiste with his head in his hands. However, while Dabo crashed over the bar at Wembley in the penalty shoot-out as Town reached the top flight, Binks managed to somehow only divert the ball into his own net, then careering into the post for good measure, as the roof lifted off Kenilworth Road.

Able to see out the six minutes of stoppage time, the victory meant Luton climbed out of the bottom three, and now know another victory at West Bromwich Albion next weekend will see them definitely playing second tier football again next term. Earlier, Luton boss Matt Bloomfield went with an unchanged side for the contest, as although Jordan Clark and Kal Naismith were available, the duo only made the bench.

The visitors were hit with just 12 minutes gone, a brilliantly bended ball over the top by Thelo Aasgaard saw Milli Alli through on the right and he had his heels clipped by Luton born Jay Dasilva, which saw referee Oliver Langford show a straight red card, meaning the visitors had to play 77 minutes with 10 men.

Luton, who struggled to break down Blackburn Rovers in a similar situation recently, almost did with just five minutes gone this time, Aasgaard pulling the strings once more, sending Amari'i Bell away, the wingback delivering an excellent cross that saw an under pressure Morris glance wide from inside the six yard box. Walsh was once more getting on the ball with some delightful passes out to Bell, and after a spell of pressure in which Town couldn’t quite manufacture a chance inside the area, Aasgaard’s crack on 27 minutes was easily saved by Collins.

The stopper was also called into action on the half hour, as following Mark McGuinness’s close range prod blocked away by Matt Grimes, Town worked an opening for Aasgaard, whose fierce drive was tipped over. The one concern was that despite having the extra man, the Hatters looked short of ideas when having the ball around the area, Alli with a frustrated attempt that he dragged tamely wide.

With City already delaying the game as much as possible, their only attempt was Jack Rudoni’s off target drive, as Aasgaard continued to look the most likely for Luton, seeing another attempt skip up off the turf for Collins to gather, and then taken age to clear, something that he was doing without even as much as ticking off from the officials.

Having dominated the ball, Luton brought on Naismith at the break in a bid to help the hosts make more of the possession they were having, Walsh sliding the ball through to Izzy Jones who got it on his left, shooting straight at Collins. He was almost beaten moments later, a poor touch by Jake Bidwell seized upon by Aasgaard, but his attempt deflected narrowly wide.

The visiting stopper then made a truly stunning save on 53 minutes when Walsh let fly from range, getting a vital fingertip to flick his 25-yarder on to the bar and over. Now having all the play and finally creating chances, a slick move saw Morris find Lamine Fanne who was denied by the onrushing Collins before the midfielder instantly made way for Clark

The substitute was involved straight away, as he slipped in Alli whose shot deflected off a defender and hit the post. Jones then got the ball and was brought down just outside the box, but in the aftermath, Walsh, who had just been booked, shoved Binks. It was nothing more than a slight push, but with the Coventry defender theatrically hurling himself to the floor, Langford opted to even the numbers up, showing a straight red, which was the midfielder’s third of the season, walking off almost tears.

It appeared that Town’s chances of winning had gone with Walsh, who was magnificent during his time on the field, as Coventry started to wrest some control back, Haji Wright heading off target. Crucially, Bloomfield made the call to bring on Baptiste for the final 12 minutes, as the ex-Brentford player went on to be the hero, as Luton are now the masters of their own destiny at the Hawthorns a week today.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Christ Makosso (Kal Naismith 46), Mark McGuinness, Teden Mengi (Reece Burke 87), Izzy Jones, Liam Walsh, Jordan Clark, Lamine Fanne (Jordan Clark 57), Thelo Aasgaard, Amari’i Bell (Shandon Baptiste 78), Milli Alli (Tahith Chong 87), Carlton Morris (C). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Marvelous Nakamba, Zack Nelson, Lasse Nordas.

Sky Blues: Bradley Collins, Luis Binks (Brandon Thomas-Asante 90), Jay Dasilva, Jack Rudoni, Matt Grimes, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Jake Bidwell 15), Ellis Simms (Josh Beccles 63), Haji Wright, Ben Sheaf ©, Liam Kitching, Joel Latibeaudiere. Subs not used: Ben Wilson, Jamie Allen, Jamie Paterson, Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Jack Burroughs, Isaac Moore. Referee: Oliver Langford. Booked: Binks 45, Collins 57, Walsh 66, Morris 69, Sheaf 69, Grimes 84. Sent off: Dasilva 13, Walsh 68. Attendance: 11,965.