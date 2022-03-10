'Passionate' Jones believes Hatters fans can relate to his animated touchline antics although hopes they don't end up giving him a heart attack

Hatters boss Nathan Jones believes that the majority of Town fans can relate to his animated antics in the dugout during a game, but hopes they don't end up giving him a heart attack when doing the job he loves.

The Luton chief has always been a ball of pent-up emotions during 90 minute of football involving the Hatters, from encouraging his players to screaming at them when things aren't going as he planned, while also unfurling a sprint to the home fans and kneeslide following the 3-2 win over Bournemouth earlier in the season.

During lockdown games, Jones could often be seen taking a disliking to the advertising hoardings when a mistake was made or goal was conceded, while recently he has taken to dashing up the touchline when one of his players is attacking, almost alongside them at times.

His end of match celebrations have been legendary for a good number of years now, and a massive release of the pressure, one such example seeing him end up in the Luton fans last month when winning 1-0 at Swansea City.

Speaking about his behaviour in the dugout, he said: “I am a passionate person, I drive stuff on and I like to be like that, but it’s my natural way of doing things.

“I’ve had to have that to build a career because I was never the most talented individual, but I have certain characteristics that I like to accentuate.

“I think the fans see something in me that they can relate to, because it’s not fabricated, it’s me.

Luton boss Nathan Jones celebrates his side's 2-1 win at Stoke City recently

“The fans are delighted when we win a game but, trust me, I’m not sure they’re more delighted than I am.

"It’s their club and they live and they breathe it, but it’s my life.”

Jones knows that by giving everything he has to his job, both on the pitch and off it, it is not good for his own personal relationships and that he is more than likely putting his own health at risk, but being how he is, he couldn’t change even if he wanted.

The Town chief added: “It’ll probably give me a heart attack in the end.

"I enjoy my work, I’m passionate about my work.

“The big thing is when you have faith in something then, ultimately, you’ll probably die for it.

"I hope, in god’s will, that I don’t have a heart attack and die doing it.

“If you believe in it, then that’s what martyrdom is, metaphorical martyrdom, because I sacrifice every part of my life, to the detriment of others sometimes, for this job.

“This is what we do, so I don’t envisage losing it (passion), but if I did it might be time to then emigrate or go to god’s country or whatever.

“My passion is how I am as a person, for me, I live and breathe my job.

“A lot of people in my life have to sacrifice because of me.

"They do it, some willingly, some unwittingly, because of how I am.