Passionate Naismith reveals he wants to end his career with Luton

Defender opts to return for a third spell with the Hatters

New Hatters signing Kal Naismith has revealed he intends to see out his career with Luton, admitting he would happily sign a lifetime contract at Kenilworth Road if he could.

The 33-year-old became Town’s first signing of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window when agreeing to join for the third time after he was released by Championship side Bristol City, whom he had joined from the Hatters back in the summer of 2022. Having been named Player of the Year during his first stint as Luton reached the play-offs, beaten in the semi-final by Huddersfield Town, Naismith showed he had lost none of his class when agreeing to return on loan in January as he looked to kickstart a career that had been stunted by injury at the Robins.

After breaking into the team, Naismith was then hindered by a red card picked up inside the opening 20 minutes against Burnley, and then having won his place back for the 1-0 win at Derby County, had to miss out against his parent club where Luton won 3-1. He was then on the bench for the final two games of the season, coming on for the second half as Town beat Coventry City 1-0, but only got the latter stages of the final day 5-3 loss at West Bromwich Albion, showing the kind of fighting spirit the visitors had been sorely missing in his late cameo.

Kal Naismith has returned to Kenilworth Road - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Any worries that would go against him agreeing to return permanently were ended this afternoon though when he was unveiled by the Hatters, as speaking to the club’s official website, it was clear he was desperate to come back, saying: “I’m delighted to be back. Coming back on loan was amazing, but coming back now as a Luton player is special, and I’m so happy. The intention was always to come back, and as soon as the season was done, it was evident, speaking to the people at the club, speaking to the manager, that we all wanted the same.

"I wanted to continue the journey, so there was no other option in my head. I think a lot of people are like me and they think the same: when they come here, you get attached – it is a special club that does that. Some clubs just fit, and this club just fits for me. At this stage of my career, I’m still so hungry to be successful and play games. I’ve not signed a life-time contract but look, I would love to. I would tomorrow, because this is where I want to play until I’m done.

“I’ve still got so much left and so much I want to achieve. This is my club, and that feels just special. I feel wanted, I feel content. I feel every sort of bit of fire inside me when I’m here. A week after the season, when I got rid of the disappointment and I knew I was coming back, I was like ‘I’m not finishing like that’. If I ever leave the club, I want to leave on a high, so I want to get the club back where it belongs and that starts first day of pre-season.”