Patient Luton chief not expecting too much from January signing Christ Makosso

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Defender becomes first addition of the transfer window

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatters boss Rob Edwards won’t be putting too much pressure on new signing Christ Makosso just yet after declaring the defender is being viewed as one for the future at Kenilworth Road.

The 20-year-old became Luton’s first addition of the January transfer window on New Year’s Eve when he was snapped up from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek for an undisclosed fee. Having only made his senior debut back in May 2023 when he was at French Ligue 2 side Sochaux, Makosso then quickly signed his first professional contract at the Stade Auguste Bonal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to play 12 times in total that season, while last term, the centre half featured on 22 occasions. Having headed to the Edmond Machtens Stadium in January last year, Makosso played 10 times as they were relegated to the Challenger Pro League, going on to feature on 13 occasions this season, scoring his first goal in the 3-2 victory over KMSK Deinze.

Luton have made their first summer signing in Christ Makosso - pic: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Having played under 50 senior club matches, Makosso, who has also won three caps for the Congolese national team, has headed to Bedfordshire, with Town’s Championship status now becoming more and more uncertain after they lost 1-0 at home to Norwich City on New Year’s Day. Edwards himself has spoken publicly about his need to bring in a number of players to try and boost their efforts for what could well be a relegation battle during the second half of the campaign.

Asked whether Makosso could feature straight away as Luton look to avoid dropping into League One, he said: “I think we’ve got to be patient with him. He’s someone we’ve brought in for the long term, so it’s nice to welcome him in and see him, but I think he’s someone we’ve got to be patient with and look towards to the future with as well. If he hits the ground running and we see a lot of good stuff from him then let’s see, but right now, I don’t think we need to expect too much right now of an immediate impact.”

With transfer window now open until early Monday, February 3, Edwards and chief executive Gary Sweet have discussed freshening up Town’s squad in what has often been a traditionally quiet time for the club. Questioned if he is expecting a busy month ahead, the Hatters boss added: “We’re working hard to try and make a difference.”