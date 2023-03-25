'Patriotic' Hatters defender Lockyer would love to get Wales opportunity in Croatia

‘Patriotic’ Hatters defender Tom Lockyer is hoping to win a 15th cap for Wales when his country begin their Euro 2024 Championships qualifying campaign later today.

The 28-year-old is part of Rob Page’s squad who are out in Croatia for their opening contest this afternoon and then return to the Cardiff City Stadium, hosting Latvia on Tuesday.

Lockyer was part of the Welsh squad that travelled to the World Cup in Qatar last year although didn’t get on the field as the Red Dragons crashed out in the group stages.

Having been in outstanding form for Luton this year, the centre half, whose last cap came in September 2021, would now love the opportunity to transfer that to the international stages. as he said: “We’ll just have to wait and see.

"I had a long time out of the Wales set-up before the World Cup, so it’s just really nice to be back a part of it.

"I’m a very patriotic man myself, I love representing my country.

"In footballing terms, every decision I’ve made in my career has been with the view in mind of giving myself the best chance to play for Wales.

Town defender Tom Lockyer

"So yes, I’m very excited to be back in it, and what will be, will be.

"Whatever happens will happen, and I’ll be supporting Wales regardless.”

Lockyer was part of a Town back-line who drew 1-1 at Sunderland last weekend, their final game before the break, as they return next Saturday for the final eight matches of the season, starting against old foes Watford.

Although the defender produced what many felt was yet another high class display at the Stadium of Light, one chop inside his own area ahead of bring the ball out and springing an attack with outside of his right boot the stand-out moment, he admitted it was a tough 90 minutes having also played on Wednesday evening, adding: “Is that how it looked? It didn’t feel like that honestly, my legs were screaming at me!

"There were a few heavy legs, I felt there was from my point of view.

"It’s never an easy place to come and regardless of the form they’re in, they’re always going to be up for it and we never do it the easy way.