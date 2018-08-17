Pearson believes partnership with Sheehan is growing

Summer signing Matty Pearson believes he is striking up a good defensive partnership with club captain Alan Sheehan.

The duo have been manager Nathan Jones’ first choice pairing at the back for the opening two games of the campaign, meaning new addition Sonny Bradley has had to make do with a place on the bench.

We complement each other reasonably well, he’s good on the ball and aggressive and I’m more of a battler. Matty Pearson

On how it has gone so far, Pearson said: “We can say we’ve played well and I feel like we are doing all right, but we’ve conceded two goals in two games and you always strive for better. As a defender you want those clean sheets and that’s the next step.

“We complement each other reasonably well, he’s good on the ball and aggressive and I’m more of a battler.

“It’s good to have a player like him next to me, an experienced head and his deliveries as well, brilliant.”

The fact that Bradley, Glen Rea and Lloyd Jones are all pushing hard for a place is only benefiting Pearson too, as he continued: “It’s good to have, it’s healthy competition, it’s pushing us all on.

“You don’t want to have an easy ride, you want to be pushed all the way and that’s what we’ve got here.

“I think every position, not just centre back, right back, centre midfielders, strikers.

“As a squad we’ve got good depth to it and everyone’s pushing everyone all the way.”

Pearson did play alongside Bradley during tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat to West Bromwich Albion and on why he had his third 90 minutes of the season, boss Jones said: “Pearson’s finding his feet here and we felt he needed another game.

“It would have been quite easy to have just played Lloyd Jones of Glen Rea at that position, but we just felt he’s learning and we play a different way to wahts he’s been used to.

“He has to hit the ground running and the more games he gets, the better he will be. I thought him and Sonny Bradley were excellent.”

Town head to Peterborough this weekend now as Pearson added: “I want to win, that’s what we’re here to do. I’m just looking forward to the next step and hopefully getting that win.”