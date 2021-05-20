Pearson elated to head home and join ‘massive’ club in Huddersfield Town

Matty Pearson in action for the Hatters

Former Luton defender Matty Pearson was excited to complete his move back home and sign for a ‘massive club’ in Huddersfield Town.

The centre half has agreed a three year deal with the Terriers, which means he will head back to West Yorkshire from July 1, having been born in Keighley.

Speaking to the Huddersfield official website, Pearson, who leaves the Hatters after playing 136 times and scoring 10 goals, said: “I’m over the moon. I’ve always thought, if I could get there, it would be a great move, now it’s happened.

“Huddersfield Town is a massive club, so to be here and get it done early is a great feeling.

“Being from West Yorkshire too, it makes this move sweeter being at a West Yorkshire club.

“This is something that was always going to be happen to me because I want to be in West Yorkshire; that’s not why I made the move, though.

“I think Huddersfield Town is a fantastic club, a big club, and I’ve got something to offer here.

“I know Duane Holmes from going on holiday with Matt Crooks. I spoke to him to get a feel for the place.

“I know a few of the staff too; Danny Schofield and Jon Worthington, who I played with at Halifax.