Pearson has no point to prove on his Tykes return

Hatters defender Matty Pearson insists he doesn’t have to prove anything when he heads back to face former side Barnsley tomorrow.

The 25-year-old was signed by the Tykes from Accrington in August 2017 for a fee believed to be in the region of £500,000.

However, he endured a frustrating spell as the club were relegated from the Championship last season, restricted to just 17 appearances, only three coming after the turn of the year.

He moved to Luton in the summer and on a first return, said: “Quite a few people have said it to me and I’m looking forward it, but it’s just another game.

“I don’t have to prove a point to anyone, I’m here and playing well and just want to get my head on the game and try and win the game.

“I know practically the whole team, they haven’t changed many faces, so it’ll be good to see them but hopefully we can get the result we want.

“I’m happy to go back, I’ve got a few mates there, but hopefully they have an off day and we come away with the three points.”

Barnsley have made a fine start in their attempts to return to the second tier of English football, sitting in fourth on the back of a 4-0 win at Peterborough on Saturday.

Pearson wasn’t shocked to see his former team-mates in such good form, saying: “I’m not surprised at all, they’ve always had good players.

“Last year I felt like they did well in the Championship, it’s just unfortunate they’ve come down to the last day that they went down. They’ve kept the squad, but hopefully we go there, take the game to them and get the three points.”

Ex-Hatter Cameron McGeehan is part of the Tykes squad, as on facing his old team-mate again, defender James Justin added: “Cam’s a great player, we all know the class he’s got, so it’ll be nice to see him again and it will be a good test.”

“We feel like we’ve been the better side in most of the games we’ve played in League One and Barnsley are probably one of the better sides in League One, so it will be a good test.”