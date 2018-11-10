Pearson wants to experience a cup adventure with the Hatters

Defender Matty Pearson is ready to have his own FA Cup adventure with Luton Town this year.

The 25-year-old has suffered three first round defeats during his days with Rochdale and Halifax, making it to the second round in 2015 when at Accrington, losing to Portsmouth.

The following season he was part of the Stanley team who knocked out Luton 2-1 in the third round, but then didn’t feature in the 1-0 fourth round exit at Middlesbrough.

The Hatters are now beginning their cup exploits at home to fellow League One side Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, as Pearson said: “I’ve not really had any good runs, not played against any big teams really, so I’m looking forward to it.

“It doesn’t matter who you play, you have that hunger inside you to play every game and regardless if it’s in the league or cup, you want to play.

“Whether it’s against Wycombe or what have you, you just want to play those games.”