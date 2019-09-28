Pearson wants Town to return to their solid defensive ways

Hatters defender Matty Pearson has urged his side to get back to their solid defensive ways from last season as they hunt a first clean sheet of the campaign at Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

Luton’s back-line has been breached 16 times so far this season in just eight matches, including conceding six goals in their last two outings.

Town kept 19 clean sheets on their way to winning the League One title during the previous campaign, as the centre half said: “It comes without saying, as a defender that’s what you pride yourself on.

“You pride yourself on having a good defensive record, as of late it’s not happened, but last year we had a good defensive record and we know we can do it, so there’s no reason why we can’t do it.

“We know ourselves and we’ve already had discussions on what we can do, but we know ourselves we can definitely do it.

“We’re looking to improve and that’s exactly what the group, me, all the defenders, everyone in the club is looking to rectify mistakes.

“It’s pretty straightforward really and I think if we learn from what’s happened and take it into the next game, I think we’ll get a positive reaction.”

Although the Hatters have struggled defensively, they have had less problems at the other end, with 12 goals to their name so far.

Pearson continued: “It’s finding a balance.

“It’s nice to know we’ve got goals in the team, but then you’re looking at it, we’re down there.

“If we can keep up the goals and not maybe let in so many goals, we’ll be climbing the table, so that’s exactly what we need to do.”

Luton head to Ewood Park on the back of three defeats in a row, with successive reverses in the Championship, beaten by QPR and Hull City.

However, Pearson didn’t think there was a crisis of confidence amongst the players, saying: “You reflect on the games that we’ve had, and you see where we can improve.

"Even when we win games, we look to areas we can improve, so nothing much has changed.

“We know they’re bad results, but as a group we know exactly what we need to do to try and put it right.

“In any level of football you don’t like to lose games, so you just take that hurt, take it into the next game and use that to get a positive result in the next game.

“Coming up a level, obviously you know it’s not going to be easy, but that’s irrelevant really.

“You just don’t want to lose games and a couple of weeks ago we’d just won two games on the bounce, so it can change quickly.”