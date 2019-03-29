Pelly determined to make history once more with Luton

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock is aiming to make history for the second time running when Luton head to Bristol Rovers tomorrow.

If the Hatters avoid defeat, then they will move to 27 league games unbeaten, equalling the club record set when Town were in the Conference between September 17, 2013 and March 17, 2014.

Mpanzu is the only member of the current squad who was part of that side, brought in by former boss John Still on loan and then permanently from Premier League West Ham during the January transfer window.

On the chance of repeating the feat, he said: “It doesn’t really happen often it’s usually once in a lifetime, so it’s a great achievement for me and the club.

“Hopefully we can achieve that, but it’s just another game and hopefully we can come out with a W.”

Boss Mick Harford has already led Town to their record breaking unbeaten Football League run this season, which was set when beating Fleetwood 2-1 recently to make it 20 games unbeaten.

He said: “We approach every game in the manner that we want to win it.

“So we’ll be positive and if we break another record, great, as we just want to try and get over the line and try to win as many games as we can.”

Mpanzu knows that Rovers will represent a tough opponent as they bid to stop Luton in their quest, saying: “It will be difficult, we’ve got to go there, match them, play with pace, second balls, hopefully our quality comes through and we get the victory we need.”

Luton could move some 12 points ahead of Portsmouth and 13 clear of Sunderland if they win, the duo contesting the Checkatrade Trophy Final this weekend.

Both sides will have games in hand, the Black Cats with three in the bank, but Mpanzu knows it would be a huge advantage going into the final knockings of the season.

He said: “We’ve got to go and take the win.

“If they’re not playing, they’re going to think 'how many points are we behind?'

"It’s a lot of pressure, so the more we put pressure on them, the more they think, ‘we need to win, we need to win.’

“Hopefully they crumble, they fall away and it makes it easier for us the last couple of games.”

Boss Harford believes his squad are in an ideal place to maintain their unbeaten run after a stunning performance when beating Doncaster Rovers 4-0 at Kenilworth last weekend.

He added: “The week has been very good, after what was a fantastic result, a fantastic performance, both with and without the ball.

“We got the players’ feet back on the ground and again, we just keep the players positive, keep them working hard and prepare them for what’s going to be a tough game.

“They’ve done it all season, they’ve come in every day and they’ve worked their socks off.

“There’s a buoyant mood around the place after a performance like that.

"There were some excellent individual performances throughout the team and it was just a good all-round team performance.

“If we work at those levels in training and we’re performing on a Saturday like that, we should be in a good place.”