Pelly hopes that Vale defeat was just a blip

Recalled Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is hoping that yesterday’s 4-0 defeat to Port Vale is a mere blip in the club's goal of promotion this season.

The Hatters fell to their first loss in two months, as their 12 game unbeaten run was ended by a rampant home side, but get a chance to redeem themselves immediately at home to Lincoln City tomorrow.

When asked how the performance came about, Mpanzu said: “I couldn’t tell you. We’ve been in excellent form over the last three months, been undefeated until coming here, so I think it’s just a blip.

“Hopefully we go on Monday and turn this round, everyone’s upset, but we’ve just got to put it behind us.

“We’ve got to think about the defeat, we’ll do a debrief with the gaffer, then we have another game Monday, so we’ve got to recover well and then hopefully start well.

“Four nil’s a heavy defeat obviously, but we’ve got to to put it behind us but also make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“Everyone has their blips and we’re still top of the table, so we can move forward now.

“All good teams have that, we’ve got to think about it, see what happens, Monday is another game.

"We’ve been in great form the last three months and sometimes this is a reality check, but hopefully this won’t happen again for the rest of the season.”

Although beaten, with Notts County losing to Swindon, then it wasn't the worst afternoon for the Hatters, as they remained four points clear of second and nine ahead of fourth place too.

Mpanzu added: "It's not the best result for us, but the teams have not caught us so it can work both ways.

"Obviously we didn't want this to happen today, it did unfortunately. So Monday is our next game and hopefully we can get three points then."