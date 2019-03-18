Pelly's blast against Crewe shortlisted for 'Goal of 2018'

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's strike against Crewe Alexandra last season has been shortlisted for the 'Goal of 2018' prize at the upcoming EFL Awards.

The thunderbolt earned Mpanzu the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award for April, as he took a touch before rocketing his 25-yarder past Railwaymen keeper Ben Garratt and into the net.

Last season the award was brought back to Kenilworth Road by Olly Lee for his stunning strike from inside his own half against Cambridge in November 2017.

On the nomination, Mpanzu said: "Hopefully people get voting and I win it, a goal’s a goal, but we’ve got to focus on hopefully winning the league and the next game on Saturday."

The 10 goals on the shortlist are, Maxime Biamou – Coventry City v Swindon Town; Connor Hourihane – Aston Villa v Birmingham; Lewis Page – Charlton Athletic v Plymouth; Ruben Neves – Wolves v Derby; Jack Grealish – Aston Villa v Cardiff City; Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu - Luton Town v Crewe; John McGinn – Aston Villa v Sheff Weds; Danny Mayor – Bury v Grimsby; Adam Reach – Sheff W v West Brom; Cauley Woodrow – Barnsley v Peterborough.

The top five goals will be revealed week commencing April 1, with the overall winner of the competition voted for and announced at this year’s EFL Awards on Sunday, April 7 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Voting closes at midnight on Sunday, March 24, when the 10 goals will be whittled down to five remaining contenders.

You can see all the goals on the EFL website at www.efl.com/GOTY2018, while to vote for Mpanzu's effort, head to http://bit.ly/PellyGOTY