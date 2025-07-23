Pep Guardiola’s praise helped spur new Hatters keeper on during O's loan spell

Josh Keeley denies Manchester City's Omar Marmoush in the FA Cup last season

New Luton stopper Josh Keeley admitted that the words of praise from Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola spurred him on to reach even greater heights during his loan spell at Leyton Orient last season.

The 22-year-old had moved to Brisbane Road from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur last term as he went on to make a huge impression on Orient fans. Having kept a first clean sheet during his third League One outing, it was in his ninth game where Keeley grabbed the headlines and the national spotlight too, scoring a dramatic late equaliser in an FA Cup second round tie against Oldham Athletic, which saw the O’s eventually go through 2-1.

Following that, Keeley went on to set a new club record of seven clean sheets in all competitions, also saving a penalty as his side got past Championship opponents Derby County in the FA Cup on spotkicks as well. That led to a fourth round tie at home to Premier League champions City, as opposite number Stefan Ortega's unfortunate own goal saw the hosts take a 16th minute lead, an advantage they held on to until just before the hour mark, when strikes from Abdukodir Khusanov (56) and Kevin De Bruyne (79) sent the visitors through.

During the contest, Keeley made an impressive seven saves, including one from Egyptian international Omar Marmoush, which led Guardiola to say afterwards: “We were lucky at the end because they had chances, but we created a lot, their keeper was really, really good and it was a tight game."

Keeley then continued to impress, keeping 16 clean sheets in 36 League One outings, as Orient reached the play-offs, beaten 1-0 by Charlton Athletic in the final at Wembley. The Irish U21 international clearly made his mark too, scooping up three honours at the end of season awards evening, including the Supporters' Club Young Player of the Year prize.

Asked just what it was like receiving such praise from such a key figure in the game, Keeley said: “I wouldn't say it was any extra pressure, it was just more fuel added to the fire for me. It was a massive confidence booster especially after playing the champions of England, so it was a great season and it was a massive confidence boost every week. It's (scoring) not something I expected to put on my wish-list at the start of the season, but things happen in football.”

Discussing his season, which came after a loan spell at National League Barnet the previous campaign, meaning that at the age of 22, he has already got over 50 senior appearances under his belt, also playing 10 times for the Republic or Ireland at U21 level, Keeley added: “I’m blessed to have that many games and that many clean sheets in first full season. I work hard on and off the pitch and you get your rewards for those things, so I'm grateful to have those.”

Meanwhile, revealing who were some of his goalkeeping heroes when starting out in the game, Keeley added: “When I was growing up it was probably Manuel Neuer, he was probably the first goalkeeper with everything in his locker. "He was massive to look up to, and then as I grew up I started to watch Alisson an awful lot. He is probably the best goalkeeper at the minute and it’s a pleasure to watch them.”