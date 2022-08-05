Pepple aiming to help the Hatters reach the Premier League

Town forward Aribim Pepple - pic: Gareth Owen

New Town striker Aribim Pepple is hoping to play whatever role he can in the Hatters’ quest to reach the Premier League this season.

The 19-year-old was officially unveiled at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday having been training with the club recently, joining for an undisclosed fee from Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC.

He moves to a side that finished sixth in the Championship last term, beaten in the play-offs by Huddersfield Town, and despite his brief time in Bedfordshire so far, knows bettering that achievement is the number one priority.

Although boss Nathan Jones conceded yesterday the striker might well head out on loan, ahead of that, Pepple said: “I think from just the short time I was around the club, it was clear that the goal of the team this year is to get to the Premier League.

“So if I can help in any way possible, that's my goal, but personally, it's to get adapted as soon as possible and score as many goals.

"It feels really good to get this done and finally here, I'm so excited to come over."

Becoming a top flight player in England has always been Pepple’s main aim, despite spending the majority of his career in Canada after moving away when aged just five, which meant his decision to return to England was an simple one.

He continued: “For sure, I have a younger brother as well and both of us always talked.

“The goal, everyone knows the Premier League and even the Championship is very popular in Canada.

"Everyone wants to go over to Europe, especially England because of the footballing history of this country.

“So when I got the opportunity to come back, it was an easy decision."

Barring a season at Spanish side Getafe, Pepple had been in Canada for almost 15 years following his family’s decision to relocate overseas.

The Kettering-born forward was made aware of the climb up the leagues that Town have made in recent years though, mainly due to their efforts last season which saw Jones’ side make headlines when nearly reaching the top flight.

He added: “When the play-offs were coming around and Luton were in the play-offs, I saw a lot of articles about the rapid rise from non-league all the way up and so I read a bit about it.

"It’s funny how things work out, I’ve ended up here now!