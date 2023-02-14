Striker Aribim Pepple grabbed a brace as Luton Town U21s defeated Chelsea U21s in a friendly at the Blues’ Cobham training ground this afternoon.

Town gave midfielder Glen Rea another run-out as he prepares to make his loan move to Cheltenham Town, while Casey Pettit captained the side, with Joe Johnson, an unused sub in the 3-0 FA Cup defeat at Grimsby Town last week, also starting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defender Ben Tompkins was on target as well, as he tweeted afterwards: “Good shift from the boys, nice to grab a goal.”

Meanwhile, U21s lead coach Adrian Forbes added: “Fantastic performance from the boys today.

"Proud of the group and how they put into practice everything we have been working on in training #COYH.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hatters: Jameson Horlick, Avan Jones, Jack Bateson, Ben Tompkins, Joe Johnson, Glen Rea, Jayden Luker, Casey Pettit (C), Conor Lawless, Aribim Pepple, Oli Lynch.

Subs: Sam Bentley, Axel Piesold, Jake Burger, Jacob Vickers, Jacob Pinnington, Millar Matthews-Lewis.