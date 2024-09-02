Pepple hoping to 'kick on' after heading to Shrimpers from Luton
Striker Aribim Pepple is aiming to ‘kick on’ after agreeing to join National League side Southend United on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old moved to Luton from Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC in the summer of 2022, but is yet to feature for the Hatters in a first team game, immediately loaned to League Two Grimsby Town where he played 14 times for the Mariners, but was unable to score. Pepple had another spell with Bromley last season, unable to find the net in six matches, while he also spent the last three months at Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle, scoring two goals in 18 matches.
He has now moved to Roots Hall and although saw his debut plans hit by the match at AFC Fylde being postponed due to a train cancellation on Saturday, told the Shrimpers’ official website: “I want to play and get minutes in. I’ve seen how big the club is and the attendance from the fans so that’s exciting for me to play in front of big crowds week-in, week-out.”
“I’m excited to call somewhere my home for the season and get settled. I’ve had a couple of loans and I’m thankful for those and now I’m ready to kick on. My goal now is to kick on properly with goals. I’ve played a bit in Scotland and England and I just need to get my goals coming consistently and there’s no better place to do that than here.”
