Pre-season friendly: Hitchin Town 1 Luton Town U21s 1

Striker Aribim Pepple netted a second half penalty as Luton Town’s U21s earned a 1-1 draw at Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town last night.

The forward, who spent last term on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Bromley, was the most experienced starter for Alex Lawless’ team at Top Field, with Christian Chigozie and Dominic Dos Santos Martins, two players who were on the bench for Town in the Premier League last term, also named in the XI.

After midfielder Martins saw a header saved by Kyle Forster, the Canaries went ahead on two minutes, Liam Brooks finding the net after a quickfire counter-attack. Jake Burger, who spent last season on loan with St Albans, won a succession of free kicks, while Oliver Lynch, who was at Hitchin on work experience, saw his advances at getting through on goal repelled. Town stopper Henry Blackledge was called into action from a header, while at the other end Jack Lorentzen-Jones’ effort was easy for Forster.

Christian Chigozie was part of the Luton U21s side who drew with Hitchin - pic: Liam Smith

Burger sent a set-piece into the side-netting, as the midfielder then crossed for Pepple to go close with a header, but shortly after the break, the striker was felled in the box by keeper Josh Mollison, who had only just come on, for a penalty that he dusted himself down to convert and make it 1-1. Eager for a second, the forward was denied a second by Mollison, as Luton rung the changes for the final 30 minutes, two trialists involved, along with former Shrewsbury defender Vladimir Paternoster and Northern Ireland youth international Sam Anderson.

There were some half chances at either end, but neither side could force a winner as it finished all square in front of a crowd of 654. Town’s youngsters continue their warm-up for the new season when travelling to SSML Premier Division side MK Irish on Saturday for a 1pm kick-off. They then visit Southern League Division One Central outfit Berkhamsted on Tuesday night, the game starting at 7pm.

Hatters XI (first hour): Henry Blackledge, Christian Chigozie, Benedict Benagr, Dominic Dos Santos Martins, Charlie Emery, Claude Kayibanda, Jacob Pinnington, Jake Burger, Oliver Lynch, Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Bim Pepple. Hatters XI (final half an hour): Trialist B, Isiah Harvey, Tyrell Giwa, Trialist A, Vladimir Paternoster, Harry Fox, Josh Odell-Bature, Charlie Trustram, Jordan Iwhiwhu, Sam Anderson, Zach Ioannides.