Pereira and Cornick score as Luton beat NK Bravo in Slovenia

Dion Pereira made it 1-1 out in Slovenia

Hary Cornick scored the winner as Luton Town defeated NK Bravo 2-1 in their latest pre-season friendly in Kranjska Gora this afternoon as part of their week-long training camp.

The Hatters named a starting line-up that included summer additions Ethan Horvath, Luke Freeman, Louie Morris and Cauley Woodrow to take on the Slovenian PrvaLiga outfit, who reached their domestic cup final last term, while Sonny Bradley, Allan Campbell and Amari’i Bell both got their first minutes too.

A game that was played in four 30-minute quarters saw Bravo take the lead in the 46th minute.

Harry Cornick was on target for the Hatters

The third quarter saw Luton boss Nathan Jones change things up, Matt Macey and Alfie Doughty involved, as was fit-again midfielder Luke Berry, Town pulling level early in the fourth quarter, Dion Pereira pouncing from close range after a long throw by Harry Cornick.

With eight minutes to go, Town then won it, Cornick on target from inside the six yard box following a deep corner.

Luton first quarter: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Fred Onyedinma, Allan Campbell, Luke Freeman, Amari’i Bell, Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris (Cameron Jerome), Admiral Muskwe.