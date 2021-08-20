Pereira eager to keep learning at Luton after agreeing new deal

Town attacker Dion Pereira

Attacker Dion Pereira is determined to continue his learning process at Kenilworth Road after penning a new contract with the club this week.

The 22-year-old arrived at Luton back in November last year, quickly making the lead from the development squad to Town's first team, getting his Championship debut in the final game of the campaign at QPR.

He started the Carabao Cup exit to Stevenage last week and was on the bench for the trip to West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, as Jones has high hopes for the youngster who has two Premier League appearances under his belt for Watford back in 2017.

On his deal, Pereira said: "I’ve really enjoyed my time at Luton so far and my debut against QPR was the cherry on top for last season.

"It was a really good opportunity for me to show the fans what I can do in the short time I played.

“Stevenage was also another good opportunity to show what I can do and I had a good run around.

"It was a shame about the penalty, but it is a good start towards the long season ahead.

“Having a full pre-season is such a big thing.

"I was waiting to have a fresh start, getting my fitness up and getting my confidence up with the team.

"The team are so welcoming and now it is just about cracking on with the season.

“A lot of them I knew from previous clubs and playing against each other, but some I hadn’t met before I came here, like Sonny (Bradley) and Pelly (Mpanzu).

“They are magnificent people to have around the changing room and on the pitch to help you and point you in the right direction, sharing their experience.