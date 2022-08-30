Personal reasons have kept Luton skipper out as Jones vows not to risk rushing any of his injured players back

Town skipper Sonny Bradley has missed Luton's last two games

Town skipper Sonny Bradley has been absent from the Hatters’ last four matches after being given time off due to personal reasons according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 30-year-old started all of Luton’s opening four Championship fixtures, but then wasn’t in the squad for the 2-0 win at Swansea City, also missing Friday night’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

Asked about his availability following the clash against the Blades, Jones said: “Sonny’s had a few personal issues, just family matters that we respect the privacy on that.

"A few little things have happened, so we’ve just given him some time off, that’s all.”

The match-day squad against United contained both Luke Berry and Fred Onyedinma, the latter named on the bench for the first time this season.

With Berry getting his first minutes of the campaign in the latter stages, Jones is hopeful that Luton are over their injury crisis and that the likes of Harry Cornick, Henri Lansbury, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Alfie Doughty are on their way back soon too.

On whether any could be available at Cardiff this evening, he continued: “We might do, it’s just seeing the risk and reward.

“We risked Fred against Fulham because we needed it, we shouldn’t have, we should have kept him, that was a mistake, and then we’ve lost him really.

“He never really recovered over pre-season, so we’ve had to take that time.

"We’ve missed him, missed his pace, his game-changing ability, same with Harry, same with Doughty.

“We’ve got real athletes and quality to bring in.

"We’re in good shape, but those coming back in, those who have played, Allan Campbell I thought was magnificent again, Jordan Clark, Luke Freeman, we’re playing at a good level.”

The return of Berry, who has played 139 times and scored 21 goals since signing from Cambridge United back in August 2017, was a particular bonus for Jones, who added: “He’s wonderful, we love him.

“He’s different to what we have here, a real good footballer.

“The likes of him and (Cauley) Woodrow are top players in terms of real clever guile.

“All around them we have real pace, power and energy and to do that we need that cleverness.

“That’s why we brought Cauley in, and Bezza can do that, so we’ve got really good options.