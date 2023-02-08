Pettit scores five minute hat-trick and Rea makes comeback as Luton's Beds County Cup clash is ended by serious injury

Casey Pettit scored a five minute hat-trick for Luton U21s

Hatters midfielder Casey Pettit scored a five minute hat-trick and Glen Rea made his return from injury as Luton ran out 4-1 winners over SSML Premier Division side Biggleswade United in their Beds Senior Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night, with the game ended midway through the second half after home keeper Tom Wyant suffered a broken leg.

Rea, who is heading out on loan to League One side Cheltenham Town in the coming weeks, hadn’t started a match since suffering his own serious knee injury when at Wigan back in March 2022.

He was named in a strong side though, including Tobias Braney, Avan Jones and Josh Allen, as Luton thought they had won a penalty in the first half when Conor Lawless was dragged down inside the area, but the decision was changed to a goal kick.

Luton were then ahead on 32 minutes when Lawless’ corner was headed out to the edge of the box as Pettit smashed a half volley into the net.

It was 2-0 just 60 seconds later as Braney’s cross went all the way through the six yard box for Pettit to tap in at the back post.

The midfielder, who has been on the bench for the first team at times this term, completed his five minute treble, as once Braney was brought down in the box, he hammered the resulting penalty into the top corner.

After the interval, United pulled one back through Taylor Rhiney on 57 minutes, but the Hatters regained their three goal lead moments later, Allen finding the net after good work from Callum Nicolson.

Rea was then replaced by Daniel Idiakhoa, before a nasty collision saw Wyant come off the worse and require lengthy onfield treatment.

The game was postponed with the result standing as the home keeper was eventually taken to hospital, where he has since undergone surgery.

Hatters: Sam Bentley, Avan Jones, Ben Tompkins, Josh Odell-Bature, Max Scott, Glen Rea (C Daniel Idiakhoa 64), Conor Lawless, Casey Pettit, Callum Nicolson, Josh Allen, Tobias Braney.