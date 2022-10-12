Physio chat does the trick as injury-free Potts is reaping his rewards for Luton with ever-present start

Town defender Dan Potts celebrates a recent victory for the Hatters

The work that Town defender Dan Potts has been putting in on off the field in a bid to stay fit is paying off after his ever-present start to the season.

The 28-year-old has begun all 13 games for Luton in the Championship this term, easily bettering his 10 outings from last term and equalling his best of 13 successive starts in the 2020-21 campaign.

Throughout his time at Kenilworth Road, the defender has been hit by a variety of injuries, as although he made it to 200 appearances in the 3-3 draw with Huddersfield on Tuesday night, Potts has completed 35 matches just the once, that in the 2017-18 campaign.

On his new-found durability this term and whether he felt he could have reached this double century earlier, having joined from West Ham in the summer of 2015, said: “I’ve had some good chats with the physios and spoken to a few specialists over the course of the last 12 months that have really helped me stay fit and away from injuries, so long may that continue.

"You can always look back and think if I didn’t have this or that, but I try not to dwell on it too much.

"I always stay in the present and look forward now, they’re all learning experiences that’s for sure.”

This term has seen Potts move out to the left-sided role of Luton’s back three after Kal Naismith departed for Bristol City in the summer leaving a position available in the Hatters’ defence which he has filled, handed the captain’s armband when Sonny Bradley has been unavailable too.

It’s a role he feels suits him perfectly too, adding: “We’ve spoken a lot in pre-season about that, we were in agreement about that being my strongest position.

"The way we play now, in League Two, League One, we played a back four and diamond, and left back was naturally the best position for me, but I’ve always known growing up that I had that skill-set and being able to read the game from that deeper role suited me.