Pitch inspection planned by Cambridge

Luton Town’s trip to Cambridge United on Saturday is in the balance with the U’s confirming a pitch inspection will take place tomorrow afternoon.

With the country gripped by the ‘Beast from the East’ weather conditions, a statement on the U’s website said: “Cambridge United can confirm the Club has arranged for an official pitch inspection to take place on Friday afternoon, ahead of the weekend’s Sky Bet League Two fixture with Luton Town at the Abbey Stadium.

“Following the snowy conditions and sub-zero temperatures of the last 48 hours, the club have deemed it necessary to contact the EFL in order to arrange a full and proper pitch inspection a day in advance of Saturday’s clash with the Hatters.

“Cambridge United will inform supporters of any further details as soon as possible following the conclusion of the inspection.”