Plan in place for Hatters striker Taylor after impressive start to U's loan spell

​Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed there is definitely a plan for striker Joe Taylor to head back to the Hatters following his loan spell at Colchester United this season.

The 20-year-old has made an impressive start to his time with the League One U's, scoring a first senior goal in professional football last week when he netted in a 2-2 Carabao Cup draw at Cardiff City, the visitors eventually losing 3-0 on penalties.

He was then on target again during the 2-1 defeat at Bradford City on Saturday, scoring a first ever league goal in the process, before playing another 83 minutes in the 2-0 home reverse to AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

Luton striker Joe Taylor applauds the Hatters fans - pic: Liam Smith

Speaking after his strike at the University of Bradford Stadium, United manager Ben Garner said: “That's what we brought Joe into the club for.

"He pressed really well and then it’s a clever finish again.

"It’s an instinctive one, he's a little bit different to what we’ve got and a really pleasing start for him, two in two.”

Taylor had joined Luton from Peterborough United in January, as he went on to feature six times for the Hatters, including a fine cameo at Wembley as Town won the Championship play-off final.

On the exposure to first team football he will receive, Edwards added: “It's fantastic for him.

"Ben was someone that was really keen on Joe from when the season ended, before that too.

"He's a young player that needs to play now.

"He came in last season and played a major part in helping us, but I wasn’t going to be able to give him the game time he’s going to need now.