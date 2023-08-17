Plan in place for Hatters striker Taylor after impressive start to U's loan spell
Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed there is definitely a plan for striker Joe Taylor to head back to the Hatters following his loan spell at Colchester United this season.
The 20-year-old has made an impressive start to his time with the League One U's, scoring a first senior goal in professional football last week when he netted in a 2-2 Carabao Cup draw at Cardiff City, the visitors eventually losing 3-0 on penalties.
He was then on target again during the 2-1 defeat at Bradford City on Saturday, scoring a first ever league goal in the process, before playing another 83 minutes in the 2-0 home reverse to AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.
Speaking after his strike at the University of Bradford Stadium, United manager Ben Garner said: “That's what we brought Joe into the club for.
"He pressed really well and then it’s a clever finish again.
"It’s an instinctive one, he's a little bit different to what we’ve got and a really pleasing start for him, two in two.”
Taylor had joined Luton from Peterborough United in January, as he went on to feature six times for the Hatters, including a fine cameo at Wembley as Town won the Championship play-off final.
On the exposure to first team football he will receive, Edwards added: “It's fantastic for him.
"Ben was someone that was really keen on Joe from when the season ended, before that too.
"He's a young player that needs to play now.
"He came in last season and played a major part in helping us, but I wasn’t going to be able to give him the game time he’s going to need now.
"So he's got to go there, work extremely hard, hopefully play consistently, score goals, be effective for them and then there’s a plan for him to come back to us."