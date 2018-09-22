Play-off defeat of no extra motivation for Jones

Town boss Nathan Jones didn't think there would be any extra motivation for either him or his side ahead of today’s game at Blackpool despite it being the club’s first trip back since their crushing play-off semi-final defeat just under 18 months ago.

Then, the Hatters had led 2-1 at Bloomfield Road thanks to goals from Dan Potts and Isaac Vassell, only for former striker Mark Cullen to complete a hat-trick during the second half for a 3-2 victory.

Luton then led the home leg 3-1, conceding twice late on to cruelly go out 6-5 on aggregate, leaving Jones and his playing squad visibly crushed at the final whistle.

However, when asked if it would put more significance on the contest, Town's manager said: “No, not really, I don’t think so.

“It was a learning curve for me, I’ve watched part of the game the other day and a few things happened in the game.

“Some decisions from certain individuals were horrendous, nothing to do with the team performance, nothing to do with anything, and that happens.

"Those two individuals are not at the club anymore, so you’d think we won’t make the same ones.

“But I’ve got a good record up at Blackpool apart from the play-off game, so it’s a place we’re looking forward to going.

“It’s a place that will be a very tough game because they’re in real good form and are a real dangerous side.

“Their manager’s done fantastically well there and they’ve probably got a little bit more in it with the ex-manager Brabs (Gary Brabin) who has gone in.

“So you never know, but for us it’s another game, it’s a cliche, but we’re looking to get three points and that’s all we can do.”

The clash at Bloomfield Road is yet another in a line of testing away trips for the Hatters as hosts Blackpool are nine unbeaten in all competitions, four of those in front of their own fans.

Luton, although impressive on the road performance-wise, have taken just a single point out of 12, with defeats to Portsmouth, Peterborough and Doncaster Rovers.

Asked about the away form, Jones said: “We’d like it to be as good as our home form and if we can do that then we’ll be doubly as effective.

“We’ve had some tough away games, it’s not going to change on the weekend as it’s a tough place to go, we know it well.

“We didn’t deserve anything at Peterborough, but the other away performances, we deserved to come away with minimum a point in all three games, but we only got one, so we have to address that.

“If the performances are as they have been with minor little tweaks in terms of discipline and defending well then we’ll start getting the things we deserve.

"It wasn’t for just little minor things, we’ve been the better side comfortably in a few of the games, we’ve done very well.

"So rather than change our structure, lets see if we can’t just eradicate those things.

"If it continues then we might have to change one or two things, but at the minute we’re nowhere near that.”