Play-off defeat still hurts Cornick but he backs Hatters to challenge again

Harry Cornick wins a header during Luton's play-off semi-final defeat at Huddersfield

Town attacker Harry Cornick insists he’s still not quite managed to get over the Hatters’ play-off disappointment from last season.

After a fantastic campaign in which Luton finished a marvellous sixth place in the Championship, they then went up against Huddersfield over two legs.

Drawing the first game at Kenilworth Road 1-1, Town headed to the John Smith’s Stadium knowing they were just 90 minutes away from a place at Wembley in the final, the winners promoted to the Premier League.

However, after missing a number of chances, Cornick himself denied by Terriers keeper Alex Nicholls from close range, they were beaten with just eight minutes to go, Jordan Rhodes tucking home the only goal.

Reflecting on the defeat, Cornick said: “It was obviously a hard day for the players and the fans as we worked so hard all year to get to that position and it didn't work out for us.

“It was a tough day and took a few days, weeks to get over it.

"I’m probably not over it yet as you still feel gutted about it.”

With the summer transfer window in full swing, Cornick has seen three come and three leave Kenilworth Road in the last few weeks, Town bringing in Cauley Woodrow, Alfie Doughty and Matt Macey, with Kal Naismith, Danny Hylton and Peter Kioso moving on.

Cornick believe the new additions will enable Luton for a place at the top end of the table once more, as he continued: “I’ve been impressed with the signings, I know a few of them and have played against a few of them before, they're good signings.

“It's only going to help the group, help spur the lads on that are already here.

"There's more competition for places and everybody’s going to have to fight for the right to be in the starting 11 come the end of the season.

“We've bought in some good players and we've kept a lot of our good players as well, so we've got a great chance to go one better.