Play-off hopes ended for Swansea, Preston and Norwich as Wigan are relegated from the Championship

Semi-final opponents for the Hatters become clearer

By Mike Simmonds
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST- 2 min read

Swansea City, Preston North End and Norwich City saw their Championship play-offs hopes ended yesterday

The Swans drew 1-1 at Hull City as Ben Cabango’s early own goal saw the hosts in front, before Luke Cundle levelled, but Russell Martin’s side couldn’t find a winner.

Preston, meanwhile, who recently given themselves every chance of a top six finish, lost out 4-1 to already promoted Sheffield United.

Luton could be heading to the New Den in the play-offs
Luton could be heading to the New Den in the play-offs
They briefly threatened victory when on-loan Manchester City striker Liam Delap equalised Anel Ahmedhodzic's opener.

However, John Fleck, Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie netted to ensure the Blades ran out handsome winners.

Norwich dropped to as low as 12th after lost 2-1 at West Bromwich Albion, who kept their play-off hopes alive.

Josh Sargent had put the Canaries head, before Conor Townsend and Jed Wallace netted for the Baggies.

It means that Luton's opponents in the play-off semi-final will be one of Blackburn Rovers, West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland, Coventry or Millwall.

Coventry are fifth after a 2-0 success over Birmingham City, while Sunderland drew 2-2 with Watford and Millwall won 3-2 at Blackpool on Friday night, with Blackburn hosting the Hatters tomorrow.

Wigan joined Blackpool in being relegated from the second tier after they conceded a last minute equaliser to draw 1-1 at third bottom Reading.

Remaining fixtures

Mon, May 1: Rotherham United v Middlesbrough; Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town.

Thurs, May 4: Huddersfield Town v Sheffield United.

Mon, May 8: Birmingham City v Sheffield United; Burnley v Cardiff City; Huddersfield Town v Reading; Luton Town v Hull City; Middlesbrough v Coventry City; Millwall v Blackburn Rovers; Norwich City v Blackpool; Preston North End v Sunderland; Queens Park Rangers v Bristol City; Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion; Watford v Stoke City; Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United.

