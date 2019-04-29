Player of the Year Stacey cleans up at Hatters awards night

Defender Jack Stacey was the big winner at the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust presentation evening held last night.

Town’s 23-year-old right back picked up three awards, named Luton Town Supporters Trust Player of the Season, Junior Hatters’ Player of the Year and Internet Player of the Season too.

Stacey, who joined from Reading in the summer of 2017, has made 49 appearances this term, scoring four goals, but with a countless number of assists, while also playing his part in 20 league clean sheets too.

Midfielder Andrew Shinnie‏ was named the Players’ Player of the Season, while James Justin took the Young Luton Player of the Season, collected by boss Mick Harford, with Justin at the PFA awards on the evening.

Shinnie also picked up the Ian Pearce Memorial Trophy for the most man of the matches at home games this season, an award he shared jointly with Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

There was a second honour for Mpanzu on the night, as he won the Bobbers Travel Away Player of the Season as well.

Winner of the 2018-19 Goal of the Season went to January signing George Moncur for his stunning and dramatic late free kick winner against Portsmouth in January.

Finally, the Kevin Catlin Memorial Trophy for Outstanding Contribution to Luton Town went to chief executive Gary Sweet for his superb work in the Power Court and Newlands Park development schemes.

Meanwhile, on-loan Brighton attacker Aaron Connolly was honoured by his parent club, winning the American Express Elite Performance Award as the Seagulls’ Young Player of the Season.